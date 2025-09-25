3 men sentenced to life in prison in deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

The three men convicted in a deadly home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. They also each face additional time for other offenses that will be served consecutively.

Charles Fulforth, Kelvin Roberts and Jeremy Fuentes were found guilty in two trials related to the Dec. 8, 2024, shooting that killed 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio and left his 61-year-old mother, Bernadette, paralyzed. Fulforth and Roberts were found guilty on several charges, including first-degree murder, while Fuentes was found guilty on second-degree murder charges and others.

Authorities said Fulforth and Roberts broke into the Gaudio residence on Meredith Road in Wynnewood last year, looking to steal guns that they could later sell. Prosecutors previously argued the three were a part of a larger gun trafficking scheme.

Fuentes worked at Junkluggers, a service that removes unwanted items from customers' homes. Fuentes was accused of telling coworkers Fulforth and Roberts about a home in Bucks County he visited to provide an estimate, where he noticed multiple firearms boxes, gun parts and ammunition — and those were not items the customers wanted removed.

Roberts and Fulforth were interested in robbing the house and taking the guns, District Attorney Kevin Steele has said. Fuentes told them the homeowners were elderly and would be easy targets.

However, the men targeted the wrong house and went to one with a similar address in Montgomery County. They were not expecting the Gaudios, prosecutors have said.

During sentencing, the courtroom was emotional. The judge said the home invasion was one of the worst to ever be tried in her courtroom.

Bernadette Gaudio spoke directly to the three men in the courtroom who changed her life forever.

"This has been a really difficult journey for me," Bernadette Gaudio said, "Now that the trial and sentencing is over, we can focus on my health and my recovery."

Bernadette Gaudio's surviving son also spoke to the court and said that the family had the opportunity to ask for the death sentence for two of the defendants, but said that what's worse than having to spend your life in prison and "to be forgotten."

Roberts' attorney was the only one to include testimony from the family and friends at sentencing. The defendant's brother and sister both apologized to the Gaudios for Roberts' actions, but said he was dealing with mental health issues and what happened was out of character for him.

Fuentes was the only defendant to address the court and expressed that he was sorry for what happened.

"What happened was a tragedy to the Gaudio family," Funetes' attorney said. "There's no question about that. And he certainly acutely feels the pain that he, as I said before, unwittingly caused. He didn't know that this was going to happen on any level."