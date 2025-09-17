3rd suspect found guilty in deadly 2024 home invasion in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

A third suspect has been convicted for his role in a 2024 deadly home invasion in Montgomery County.

Jeremy Fuentes was found guilty on all charges related to the home invasion in Lower Merion that left a 61-year-old woman paralyzed and her 25-year-old son dead.

Fuentes was charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with Andrew Gaudio's Dec. 8 murder.

Investigators said Fuentes provided the information that led to Charles Fulworth and Kelvin Roberts Jr. breaking into and entering the home. Prosecutors said they were looking to steal guns as part of an alleged trafficking scheme, but targeted the wrong house.

Police in January said Roberts and Fulforth broke into Gaudio's home on Meredith Road in Wynnewood, shooting Gaudio and his mother. Gaudio was killed while his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, was left paralyzed.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in January that Fuentes worked at the junk removal company, The Junkluggers in Willow Grove, with Roberts and Fulforth. Steele said Fuentes was the source who tipped off Roberts and Fulforth about guns at a house in Bucks County with a similar address to Gaudio's in Wynnewood.

"Fuentes is the individual who goes, does the estimate on the home in Bucks County, relays that information to Fulforth and that's the impetus on why they go to this residence," Steele said.

In July, Fulforth and Roberts were found guilty on seven of the eight counts, including first-degree murder charges. After the verdict, the Gaudio family thanked law enforcement and prosecutors for all of the work they did to bring a guilty verdict.