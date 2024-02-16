Watch CBS News
Man in custody after woman fatally stabbed in Lower Makefield, Bucks County: officials

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- Bucks County law enforcement told CBS Philadelphia Friday a female was fatally stabbed by a man in Lower Makefield, Bucks County.

They said it happened on the 2500 block of Waterford Road.

Police are still at the scene and officials said a man has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 6:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

