Loved ones want justice for violence committed against LGBTQ community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Family members and other LGBTQ victims of violence are urging the public to help bring those attacking the community to justice.

Several cases remain unsolved.

It look a lot of strength for these families to speak about their loved ones who were killed. Some of these families are still searching for answers.

"I didn't know ever in my life that I would be standing in a room full of people holding his photo," Markiya Jackson said.

Family members held pictures of their loved ones close to their heart in effort to stop the violence against LGBTQ+ community.

"No one deserves to be heinously taken out of this world at the hands of another human being," Markiya Jackson said.

Markiya Jackson is speaking about her brother, Mar'Quis Jackson, also known as MJ, who was murdered in December.

The District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non Fatal Shootings unit say Charles Mitchell is wanted for the murder and is still on the run.

"I beg if you anyone to come forward to help my family to be able to sleep again at night," Markiya Jackson said.

Tracy Mia Green was killed in 2020 after police say Green was found shot multiple times in the passenger seat of a car that was pulled over by police.

"My aunt deserves to be with me today," a woman said.

And then there's 27-year-old Shahere Diamond Jackson McDonald. Investigators say they were killed on Thanksgiving and found in a Germantown apartment. Police are still looking for the person responsible.

"Just take a look at collateral damage of violence and hate," Kendall Stephens said. "This is what happens. It's not just the individual that is murdered or attacked, it's the family that has to feel and deal with the loss of loved ones."

Survivor and trans activist Stephens says she herself was attacked by multiple people in her home in 2020.

She wants lawmakers to push for more protection of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power," Stephens said. "We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings."

Investigators want to remind the public there are rewards in these cases for information that leads to an arrest.