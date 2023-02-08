Woman convicted for assault against Black trans woman in 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The District Attorney's Office announced the conviction of Tymesha Wearing for her role in a brutal home invasion and group assault on a Black trans woman, Kendall Stephens, in the summer of 2020.

Wearing pleaded guilty Tuesday to Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy for her role in the violent attack of Kendall Stephens on August 24, 2020, in South Philadelphia.

Wearing was also convicted of Hate Crimes, but in Philadelphia that is considered a summary offense. This is because Pennsylvania state law does not protect LGBTQ+ people from bias crimes.

Wearing was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring. She will not be eligible for parole until 18 months of home confinement, 120 hours of community service, a letter of apology to Stephens, and a court-monitored anger management program are all completed.

District Attorney Krasner praised Stephens for her continued fight for justice.

"Ms. Stephens continues to speak out loudly on behalf of other queer victims of violent crime – all while pursuing graduate studies," said DA Krasner.