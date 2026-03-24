On National Cheesesteak Day, Philadelphia sets world record for "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks"

There's not much more quintessential Philly than a hot and meaty cheesesteak.

So to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day, the Philadelphia International Airport and its vendors attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks."

Spoiler alert: They succeed.

PHL Airport "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks" CBS Philadelphia

On Tuesday morning, 1,200 feet of meat, cheese and bread – enough to cover four football fields – was laid out across the airport's B/C connector.

That's almost a thousand pounds of ribeye steak and 225 pounds of cheese.

A Guinness World Record official presided over the attempt and made sure every single roll was touching for the record to hold.

PHL Airport "Longest Line of Cheesesteaks" CBS Philadelphia

But why set such a delicious record inside the airport?

Because PHL has more restaurants serving cheesesteaks under one roof than any other single location in the city.

All restaurants that have cheesesteaks on their menus participated in the record attempt, including Chickie's & Pete's, Geno's Steaks, Jim's South St. Famous Cheesesteaks, Passyunk Steaks, Tony Luke's and more.

And what happened to all those record-setting steaks? They were given out to TSA workers, airport staff and even some lucky passengers.