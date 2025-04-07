Lombard Circle ramp to I-95 North in Philadelphia to close for 2 years, PennDOT says

Ramp from Lombard Circle to I-95 Northbound will shut down Tuesday in Philly due to cap project

Ramp from Lombard Circle to I-95 Northbound will shut down Tuesday in Philly due to cap project

Ramp from Lombard Circle to I-95 Northbound will shut down Tuesday in Philly due to cap project

A ramp onto I-95 near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia will close starting Tuesday, PennDOT says.

The ramp onto I-95 North at Lombard Circle and Columbus Boulevard will be closed for about two years as construction continues on the I-95/CAP project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Northbound drivers on Columbus Boulevard will be detoured to the northbound ramp onto I-95 at Summer Street. Drivers should allow extra time in case of delays in the area, PennDOT says.

The closure will allow for the demolition of the existing concrete pier between the ramp and Columbus Boulevard and for pier and foundation construction as part of the CAP project.

The CAP project is set to replace and improve the covered section of I-95 and add a new park. A pedestrian bridge connecting Center City and the Delaware River Waterfront is also planned, according to PennDOT.