Home partially collapses in house fire in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Thursday on North 18th Street near Route 1.
Heavy smoke billowed from the home, and part of the home collapsed.
A dog was treated for smoke inhalation.
Another fire broke out in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning killing a 91-year-old man.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.