Home partially collapses in house fire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Thursday on North 18th Street near Route 1.

Heavy smoke billowed from the home, and part of the home collapsed.

A dog was treated for smoke inhalation.

Another fire broke out in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning killing a 91-year-old man.