Cause of West Philly fire that left man dead remains unclear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were rescued from a burning home Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. The flames tore through a rowhome and a third person inside did not survive.

Sadly, a 91-year-old man was found on the first floor. That's where the fire started and quickly spread upstairs, and the flames were relentless. They also damaged the house next door.

Two men were trapped trying to escape, and thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor and firefighters they were saved.

The fire department is now putting out an important message.

"You never want to see it anytime of year, but certainly don't want to see it on the holidays," Assistant Chief Harry Bannan said.

A tragic start to Thanksgiving in West Philadelphia after heavy smoke and flames tore through a rowhome.

The fire ignited around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 4600 block of Walnut Street. One neighbor told CBS3 he saw a man dangling from a cable near a window in the back of the home, and he raced to grab a ladder to pull him to safety.

When firefighters arrived, they found another man on the roof of the home's porch.

"They raised portable ladders and rescued that occupant," Bannan said. "At the same time, they stretched water lines to begin fighting the fire. On arrival PFD companies encountered heavy fire from the first floor. Heavy smoke throughout the property."

Once inside, Bannan said a 91-year-old man was found dead inside the living room.

And the two victims rescued were rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and are expected to survive.

Now, the home is a total loss after the fire caused heavy damage. CBS3 has learned there were no working smoke detectors inside.

"You really only have seconds to maybe minutes to act and save yourself and your family, but smoke alarms are the first line of defense and most important line of defense," Bannan said.

The fire marshal is still trying to determine what caused the fire.

But the main message on Wednesday night, especially as we head into the winter months, is to make sure your home has working smoke detectors and get them checked.