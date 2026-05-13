Volunteers needed to clean Trenton, New Jersey, cemetery of Civil War veterans

Volunteers will gather Saturday, May 16, at Trenton's Locust Hill Cemetery to continue a promise to help preserve the plot of land where 10 Black Civil War soldiers are buried. Supplies will be provided, and extra hands are needed to help clean and maintain the land that borders the Assunpink Creek and greenway to get the grounds ready for an annual Memorial Day service the following weekend.

The once segregated cemetery where 200 Black residents are buried fell into disrepair beginning in the 1880s, once legislation was passed to end segregated burials. In recent years, the cemetery has turned into a site of remembrance, thanks to the care from several volunteers and a $400,000 appropriation from the state.

The restoration was brought about by Algernon Ward, a Trentonian who championed the cause of Locust Hill Cemetery that CBS Philadelphia profiled in 2023.

"Sadly, Algernon passed away last year, but we are honored to continue his work, together with the City of Trenton and the 6th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops Reenactors," organizer Michael McCormick said. "The restoration includes the former home next to the cemetery, for which the state appropriated $400,000 to create an interpretive center, as well as the area between the cemetery and the Assunpink Creek, part of a greenway originally designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed Trenton's Cadwalader Park and Central Park in New York City."

McCormick said the exact locations of the soldiers' graves are unknown.

"The identity of four of the veterans is known only to God nonetheless, they will be remembered with respect and gratitude for their service during our nation's greatest hour of trial," McCormick said.

This Saturday's clean-up will go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Locust Hill Cemetery located at 73 Hart Avenue in Trenton.

The weekend clean-up and following ceremony are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Trenton and the City of Trenton in conjunction with the 6th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops Reenactors. Both events are free and open to the public. Those able to volunteer are asked to call (609) 208-9991 or email mccormicknj@aol.com.

On Saturday, May 23, at 11 a.m., the public is invited to join in honoring the veterans of Locust Hill in a traditional flag placement ceremony led by Trenton High School Junior ROTC cadets and reenactors of the 6th Regiment United States Colored Troops.

Ten flags will be planted in the soil during the ceremony — one for each of the Civil War veterans buried there. Mayor Reed Gusciora will offer remarks and the Lotus Chorale of Trenton will perform "Mansions of the Lord."