Meet the Philadelphia teacher awarded for teaching students with special needs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we celebrate Autism Acceptance Month, we got a firsthand look at how one Philadelphia elementary school teacher is uplifting her students with autism.

Lisa Orlando's lessons inside the classroom have recently come with recognition.

"All of my students, thank you for being my inspiration," Orlando said.

During Autism acceptance month, Orlando was given "The Mona Cohen Excellence in Autism Education Award" for her evidence-based and individualized approach to teaching students with special needs.

"It was really nice to have that recognized for the kids because the reason why I got it was because of them," Orlando said.

It's an award that hits home for the faculty at Joseph J. Greenberg Elementary School.

"Mona Cohen actually volunteered here and served as a substitute teacher here," Gina Hubbard, the principal at Joseph J. Greenberg Elementary School, said.

For fourth grader Cole Hutt, the award proved what he already thought of his teacher.

"She's really cool and really popular," Hutt said.

Monday's lesson had students put together a storyboard from beginning to end while keeping each child's needs in mind.

"It's just individualized for every single kid and some days are different," Orlando said. "One day we're great and the next day we're having a rough day, just like everybody else does."

Orlando teaches students ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade with the hope of immersing them more and more into general education classrooms.

"Several of her students went from full time autistic support to working with the general education students," Hubbard said.

Orlando says teaching kids with autism means having the understanding to overcome behavior and communication barriers.

She says celebrating their abilities is the most rewarding part.

"It's not always about what they can't do, but what they can do," Orlando said.