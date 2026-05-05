Chester County, Pennsylvania, officials to announce arrests in Lincoln University mass shooting

Chester County, Pennsylvania, officials will announce "updates and arrests" in the mass shooting that killed one man and injured six people on Lincoln University's homecoming night last fall.

District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. with more details.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the news conference. You can watch live in the player above or wherever we are streaming.

As of Tuesday morning, no one has been charged in the Oct. 25, 2025, killing of 20-year-old Ju'Juan Jeffers, a Lincoln student from Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities said Jeffers and a Lincoln graduate were in a group gathered in the parking lot of the International Cultural Center on campus, after the homecoming football game, when one or multiple people opened fire. Jeffers and six others were struck.

De Barrena-Sarobe said in October that investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved.

One man, Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson of Wilmington, was arrested the day of the shooting for carrying a concealed firearm without a license. Authorities said one shell casing found at the crime scene matched the gun found on Morgan-Thompson, but at the time, they could not say whether Morgan-Thompson fired shots that hit any of the victims.

Morgan-Thompson is in the Chester County Prison on the firearms charge, according to court records. A judge previously set his bail at $1 million.

In March 2026, Jeffers' family filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging Lincoln failed to maintain adequate security and promptly respond to warnings of potential violence.

Founded in 1854, Lincoln is the first historically Black college and university to grant degrees. The campus sits along Baltimore Pike in southern Chester County, about 45 miles outside Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.