Multiple people shot at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Chester County District Attorney say

Multiple people were shot on Lincoln University of Pennsylvania's campus during Homecoming weekend, the Chester County District Attorney said Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. during the school's tailgate and yardfest event near the football field. The school is located on Baltimore Pike in western Chester County, about 50 miles from Philadelphia.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that they are aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln and law enforcement has responded to the scene, and actively investigating.

The DA's office is asking people to avoid the area as surrounding roads have been blocked off.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to a witness who said he saw one person receiving CPR.

People were seen running for cover, and several others are being treated after being knocked to the ground and trampled, officials said.

The condition of the victims are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.