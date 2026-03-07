Family files lawsuit against Lincoln University of Pennsylvania after son killed in homecoming mass shooting

The family of a man fatally shot during a homecoming event at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging the university's failure to maintain adequate security and promptly respond to warnings of potential violence contributed to his death.

Attorney Michael T. van der Veen announced Thursday that the family of 20-year-old Ju'Juan Jeffers filed the complaint in Philadelphia's Court of Common Pleas on March 5.

Jeffers was shot during homecoming festivities on Oct. 25, 2025, on the university's campus. Authorities said gunfire erupted just before 9:30 p.m., leaving Jeffers dead and six other people, including one student, injured.

According to the complaint, the historically Black university failed to maintain adequate security and did not properly respond to warnings about potential violence.

The lawsuit also alleges that the had HBCU prior knowledge of safety concerns but failed to implement adequate security measures, and that Jeffers' death could have been prevented with stronger safety planning, increased security staffing and improved campus policies.

The family also claims the university had prior knowledge of safety concerns tied to large events but failed to address them.

According to the complaint, officials in Lower Oxford Township had previously warned the HBCU about crowd control and parking issues that prevented EMS vehicles from responding to emergencies. Township officials also offered assistance during a public meeting to help address those concerns, but the university declined the help, the lawsuit alleges.

The family is seeking punitive damages and says the lawsuit is intended to hold the university accountable and push for improved campus safety.

In a statement, the family's attorney said that the lawsuit seeks justice for Jeffers while advocating for stronger security measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.