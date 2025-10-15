Philadelphia School District amends Lincoln High School football suspension, thanks to video evidence

The School District of Philadelphia has amended its suspension of Lincoln High School's football program, allowing the team to play its final game after reviewing video evidence related to a postgame brawl earlier this month.

Lincoln received a three-game suspension after a brawl broke out following its Oct. 4 game against Northeast High School. The fight involved players, parents and coaches. It was captured on video, showing individuals from both schools fighting as Lincoln's team attempted to leave the Northeast Supersite field in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

After the suspension was announced, supporters rallied behind the team, urging the district to reconsider its decision. Parents from Lincoln presented new video evidence to the school district that showed Northeast football fans blocking their exit from the field.

The school district said it reviewed the footage and amended the team's punishment, but noted that any players or coaches directly involved in the fight will remain suspended. The district also said several parents and fans identified in the altercation from Northeast High School will be barred from all Public League events.

As part of the amended punishment, Lincoln was assessed a forfeit loss for its game against Northeast, which they originally won 39–8, and was forced to forfeit its scheduled Oct. 10 game against West Philadelphia.

Lincoln's next and final game is against Imhotep Charter School on Saturday.