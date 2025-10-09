Philadelphia School District suspends Lincoln High School football team after brawl

A Philadelphia high school football team's season is over after video shows a brawl breaking out involving both parents and players at its game last weekend.

Lincoln High School's football program has been suspended for the rest of the season after the fight at its game on Saturday against Northeast High School, the School District of Philadelphia confirmed Thursday.

Video shows parents from Lincoln and Northeast and Lincoln players fighting as the football team exits the Northeast Supersite field in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

The school district said that an investigation found that student athletes and coaches from the Lincoln High School football team engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct.

"The district and the Philadelphia Public League place an emphasis on sportsmanship, leadership and character," a spokesperson with the Philadelphia School District said in a statement. "We value the safety of both players and spectators alike at games and expect appropriate and respectful conduct from everyone in attendance."

The district said the program was suspended under the PPL's unsportsmanlike conduct policy.