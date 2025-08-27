Over 200 Philly students get free backpacks thanks to local orgs including Saquon Barkley's foundation

At a back-to-school event in Kensington on Wednesday, three local organizations were packing more than just backpacks – they were packing hope.

At Liguori Academy in Kensington, the Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, the Carpenters Union Local 158 and iHeartMedia Philadelphia hosted an event that was a back-to-school boost for students.

The academy was founded in 2016 with 30 students, in 9th to 12th grade. This year, there are 315 students.

The three organizations gave out 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saquon Barkley couldn't attend due to Eagles practice, but he provided a message to the students.

"Just want to wish you guys the best of luck on the school year, make sure you guys stay focused, keep on your grind," Barkley said. "Something that was taught to me at a young age, anything is possible when you put your mind to it."

His mother, Tonya, also had a message that a backpack can make all the difference.

Liguori students' first day of school is Sept. 4 — the same day Barkley and the Super Bowl champion Eagles kick off the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys.