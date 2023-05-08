Watch CBS News
Local News

Teamsters Local 830, Liberty Coca-Cola reach new contract agreement

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Teamsters Local 830, Liberty Coca-Cola reach new contract agreement
Teamsters Local 830, Liberty Coca-Cola reach new contract agreement 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The strike at the Coca-Cola plant in Juniata Park ended Monday with a deal. 

Teamsters walked off the job April 16, calling for better pay and a fair benefits package.

Liberty Coca-Cola said the new contract provides considerable benefits, along with wage increases over the next five years.

Teamsters Local 830 is the Tri-State region's largest Coca-Cola bottler and distributor.

"We appreciate all that our employees do to make this a great company, and we look forward to getting everyone back to work tomorrow under the new agreement," the union said in a statement.   

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 6:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.