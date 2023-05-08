Teamsters Local 830, Liberty Coca-Cola reach new contract agreement
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The strike at the Coca-Cola plant in Juniata Park ended Monday with a deal.
Teamsters walked off the job April 16, calling for better pay and a fair benefits package.
Liberty Coca-Cola said the new contract provides considerable benefits, along with wage increases over the next five years.
Teamsters Local 830 is the Tri-State region's largest Coca-Cola bottler and distributor.
"We appreciate all that our employees do to make this a great company, and we look forward to getting everyone back to work tomorrow under the new agreement," the union said in a statement.
