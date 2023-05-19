LGBTQIA+ community in Philadelphia raises concerns of attacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Concern is growing in the LGBTQIA+ community as violent attacks are on the rise.

"It's a fear as a community we've grown accustomed to," LGBT advocate Kendall Stephens said.

It should be a happy time as Pride approaches but fear is growing over attacks on the LGBT community.

Stephens has been an LGBT advocate for years. As a member of the community, she says safety is always on her mind.

"We know at any moment we can be attacked without provocation or warning," Stephens said.

According to recently released data from the FBI, hate crimes were up in the country in 2021 by 12% from the previous. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says there's a similar increase locally, particularly against transgender women of color.

"Disturbing because it's yet one more piece of violence towards a member of the LGBTQIA community, particularly Black trans women," Kelly Burkhardt, district attorney's office LGBTQIA+ liaison, said.

Advocates say to better protect yourself when out at celebrations is to use the buddy system.

Stephens created what she calls a pop plan or public outing preparedness plan. It includes going out with friends, instead of alone, sharing your smartphone location and coordinating transportation. She says having a plan could be the difference between making it home and not.

"Instead of enjoying freely these celebratory moments and bonding with families, we have to wonder if someone behind us is going to shoot us," Stephens said. "If we're going to get jumped if we're going to get harassed."

"We will not tolerate anyone attacking our community members at all," LGBT advocate Asa Khalif said. "We've lost too many because of the violence, because of the homophobia because of the hate."