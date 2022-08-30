Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say

Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say

Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.

Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.

No further information is available at this time.