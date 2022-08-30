Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.
Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.
No further information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.