Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.

Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.

No further information is available at this time. 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 6:25 AM

