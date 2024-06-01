Pennsylvania elementary school raises more than $74,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Penn Wynne Elementary School partnered with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (ALSF) on Saturday to host the kick-off event for Lemonade Days, a month-long series of events to raise money for ALSF. Through business sponsors, donations, and raffle ticket sales, the event raised more than $74,000.

The event marked the 20th anniversary of Lemonade Days, which started in 2004, the year that ALSF's founder, Alex Scott, passed away from neuroblastoma. Her mother, Liz Scott, said the loss doesn't get any easier.

"Obviously it feels extra sad to think about the fact that it's been 20 years. It feels like so long but also like yesterday," Liz Scott said.

Liz said she's heartened by how children who now attend Alex's elementary school are continuing her legacy, decades later.

"It really empowers kids, and I truly think that's what makes Alex's Lemonade Stand so special," Liz Scott said. "So I love seeing the next generation of kids who can talk about Alex and can talk about what we're doing here."

Many student volunteers staffed the event including nine-year-old Mahasin Moore-Hurdle.

"My teacher told me about the Alex's Lemonade Stand and I really wanted to volunteer," Moore-Hurdle said. "I'm learning to be more helpful of kids with cancer and try to raise more money."

Seven-year-old Alex Yanoff, who shares the first name of the founder, said she knows exactly why she attended Saturday.

"It helps get more money for people with cancer because some kids die from cancer and that is sad," Yanoff said.

CBS Philadelphia will host the 18th annual Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Telethon on Thursday, June 20 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.