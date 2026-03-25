Lehigh County Commissioner sold drugs while working at Bethlehem City Hall, DA says

Lehigh County Commissioner Zachary Cole Borghi was arrested on charges that he allegedly bought and sold cocaine from his home and Bethlehem City Hall, the district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said more than 100 new charges filed against Borghi are connected to a drug investigation involving the county's 12th Investigating Grand Jury that was announced last year. Court documents show Borghi became the subject of a drug trafficking investigation in May of 2024.

According to the DA's office, Borghi was one of several defendants involved in the case. As part of the investigation, search warrants were obtained for Borghi's cellphone and Apple iCloud records, which revealed he used his phone to conduct drug deals from multiple locations between November 2023 and August 2025, officials said.

Borghi allegedly used his phone to carry out the deals from his home in Bethlehem, a relative's home in Bethlehem, Bethlehem City Hall and Upper Saucon Township.

The district attorney said investigators also determined Borghi facilitated a drug deal during a Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting, and that he sold cocaine at Northampton County Community College while attending a "Peace and Justice Symposium" presented by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute.

Borghi faces 89 counts of criminal use of a communications facility, 14 counts of delivering a controlled substance (cocaine) and one count of delivering a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms).

The charges come after Borghi was arrested in August 2025 for two drug offenses, court records show. According to the documents, Borghi posted a $50,000 bail in connection with the charges and was released.

Holihan said Borghi was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Bethlehem without incident and arraigned. Bail in the case has been set at $500,000.

He is still listed on the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners website as of Wednesday, but no information is included with his profile.

This is a developing story and will be updated.