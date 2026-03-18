Lehigh University men's basketball team knocked out of NCAA Tournament after loss to Prairie View A&M

The Lehigh University men's basketball team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday night in a 67-55 loss to Prairie View A&M University in Dayton, Ohio.

Prairie View will advance from the First Four to the Field of 64 as a No. 16 seed and play No. 1 seed Florida, the defending champs, on Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

The Mountain Hawks earned an automatic bid to the tournament for the first time since 2012 after winning the Patriot League championship over Boston University.

Lehigh led Prairie View at halftime, 29-27, but the Panthers took the lead early in the second half and never looked back.

Nasir Whitlock #1 of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, Hassane Diallo #11 and Isaiah Foster #1 of the Prairie View A&M Panthers battle for the loose ball during the second half in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Prairie View senior guard Dontae Horne had a game-high 25 points to go along with 7 rebounds, four steals and one block. His teammate, Panthers senior forward Cory Wells, recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Lehigh's leading scorer, junior guard Nasir Whitlock, struggled against Prairie View. He shot 2 for 15 from the field and only had 5 points.

Sophomore guard Hank Alvey led the Mountain Hawks in scoring with 23 points. He was the only player on Lehigh to score in double figures.

Lehigh shot 36% from the field and went 6 for 24 on 3-pointers, while Prairie View shot 47% from the field.

Prairie View turned Lehigh's 15 turnovers into 18 points.