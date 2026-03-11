Lehigh punches ticket to NCAA Tournament with Patriot League Championship win over Boston University

The Lehigh University men's basketball team is heading to the 2026 NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than a decade.

The Mountain Hawks (No. 2 seed) knocked off (No. 4 seed) Boston University Wednesday night, 74-60, in the Patriot League Championship game to secure a spot in March Madness. It's the fourth time in school history that Lehigh has won the conference tournament, and its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Lehigh will find out its opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, which will air on CBS News Philadelphia at 6 p.m.

The Mountain Hawks had four players score in double-figures in the win over Boston. Junior Nasir Whitlock had a team-high 18 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds. Junior Joshua Ingram and sophomore Edouard Benoit each had 15 points.

Lehigh earned a spot in the Patriot League championship game after sophomore Hank Alvey scored a career-high 30 points in its win over Colgate University in the semifinals Sunday. He also had five rebounds and three blocks. Whitlock recorded his second career double-double in the win with 22 points and a career-high 10 assists.

Lehigh hasn't punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament since 2012, when it upset No. 2 seed Duke University, 75-70.

In that game, future NBA guard CJ McCollum scored a game-high 30 points and had six rebounds and six assists.