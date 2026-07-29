LeBron James' Sixers jersey sales break Shohei Ohtani's record

LeBron James has already broken some records before stepping on the court with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fanatics said Wednesday that James has sold the most jerseys ever for a player joining a new team across all sports in the first 48 hours, surpassing Shohei Ohtani when he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 — and that's not all.

More James merchandise was sold in the first 24 hours after he picked the Sixers than was sold in the first week after he picked the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, according to Fanatics. Since Friday, King James' merchandise has accounted for eight of the top-10 selling products across all sports on the Fanatics network of sites.

LeBron James' Sixers jersey has already broken some sales records, Fanatics says. Fanatics

James sent all of Philadelphia into a frenzy when he announced he was signing a two-year deal with the Sixers last week. He chose the 76ers over reunions with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, and other teams like the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the Sixers, James perfectly slides into the starting lineup with Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

During last week's announcement, James called joining the Sixers his "last decision" and said he believes he can bring a championship to the city as he enters his 24th NBA season.

The Sixers haven't won an NBA Finals since 1983, but James, a four-time champ and the league's all-time scoring leader, will hope to change that.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote on X in his announcement.