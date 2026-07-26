LeBron James officially signs contract with Philadelphia 76ers

For some Philadelphia sports fans, it still doesn't feel real — LeBron James officially signed his two-year contract with the Sixers on Sunday, according to the NBA transaction log.

ESPN reports that the two-year, $8 million contract with a player option in the second year will have a 15% trade kicker.

The Sixers waived guard Dalen Terry on Sunday before officially adding James to the team's roster.

James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader, announced he would be joining the Sixers Friday in a series of X posts, saying he believes he can help Philadelphia win a title for the first time since 1983.

"This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," James wrote on X Friday. "What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

James, a four-time NBA champion, became an unrestricted free agent after spending the last eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves were reportedly mentioned as potential suitors for James, but he ultimately chose Philly — a city starved for a basketball championship.

James will start at power forward in a Sixers starting lineup that will include Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe. Maxey, another Klutch client like James, was leading the charge to recruit the 41-year-old, according to ESPN.

Despite his age, James is still playing at a high level. He made his 22nd All-Star Game last season and averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games.

After a historic comeback against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs, the Sixers were swept by the New York Knicks, who won the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs, in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That series loss led to the Sixers firing Daryl Morey, hiring new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey and rebuilding the team into a title contender.

Along with not winning an NBA title since 1983, the Sixers haven't made it past the second-round of the playoffs since Allen Iverson led Philadelphia to the NBA Finals in 2001.

James, now playing in the same city as one of his idols, will look to change that.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote on X.