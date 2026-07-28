Where to get LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers merch

It hasn't even been a week since LeBron James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, and his merchandise is flying off the shelves.

On Fanatics, some versions of James' new No. 23 Sixers jersey have sold out. "King James" bootleg merchandise is also already being sold on boardwalks down the Jersey Shore and in South Philly Sports Complex.

Here are some shops where Sixers fans can buy James merchandise after he signed a two-year deal to play in Philadelphia.

Dhwani Saraiya Art

On Dhwani Saraiya's Etsy shop, Sixers fans can already buy T-shirts and prints of James, including one with his infamous "chalk toss" with a creative Liberty Bell design.

Heavy Slime

When James announced he was signing with the Sixers, he said it would be his "last decision."

On Heavy Slime's website, the Philly artist is selling a "One Last Ride Tee" as Sixers fans hope James will bring home a title and "finish The Process."

Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness' flagship store in Center City had a line Sunday, days after James signed with the Sixers as fans sought to purchase merch.

On the shop's website, Mitchell & Ness already has multiple James T-shirts that Sixers fans can wear this upcoming season.

Phillygoat

Want to grab a James onesie for your kid? Well, Phillygoat has that and more.

The website, which was started by three brothers who grew up in Delaware County, are also offering "LeBROAD STREET BULLIES" T-shirt and other options for Sixers fans.

Philly Drinkers

When he announced he was joining the Miami Heat in 2010, James said that he was taking his talents to South Beach.

Well, this time, he's taking his talents to South Philly. On Philly Drinkers, they're selling an "I'm Taking my Talents to South Philly" T-Shirt in a font paying tribute to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Veterans Shirtium

Veterans Shirtium has plenty of options for Philly sports fans, including mugs, T-shirts and stickers of the city's favorite athletes.

The shop is also selling a "Can't Believe This My Life" T-Shirt, a well-known meme from James that the Sixers posted on social media after officially announcing the deal.