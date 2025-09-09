Watch CBS News
Residents evacuate in Mill Creek Township, Pennsylvania after explosive devices found

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Residents of a Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, neighborhood just over the border from Berks County evacuated their homes on Tuesday after police began removing explosive devices.

Pennsylvania State Police's Jonestown Barracks and local law enforcement evacuated everyone in the immediate vicinity of Central Drive in Mill Creek Township from their homes. 

Other residents within a quarter-mile radius of the block were requested to evacuate, but that will be on a voluntary basis, police said.

The Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company in Berks County said there is a temporary shelter set up at Living Stones Christian Fellowship on Main Street in Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, for residents waiting to return home.

It's not clear how the explosive devices were located or what the devices were. PSP's Hazardous Devices and Explosives Section was involved in the response.

Pennsylvania State Police will send an updated news release when residents are able to return to their homes.

