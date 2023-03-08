Laura, 24-year-old zebra, has died at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Laura, a 24-year-old Burchell's zebra who was among the oldest of her subspecies in North American zoos, has died, the Philadelphia Zoo said late Tuesday night on social media.

The zoo said Laura was anesthetized in February for aging teeth, but died due to age-related heart disease, arthritis and a "significant hand limb muscle injury she suffered following anesthesia."

"Her age is a testament to the phenomenal care she received from keepers and veterinary staff throughout her long life," the Philadelphia Zoo wrote on Facebook.

The zoo says Burchell's zebras can live between 20 and 30 years with human care and between 9 and 20 years in the wild.

Laura was born at Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas along with her half-sister Susie. She arrived at the Philadelphia Zoo in May 2000 when she was just 1-year-old.

The zoo described Laura as "truly a unique zebra, calling her a quiet, old soul."

"Laura was content to lead her herd from within, letting the other zebras shine and be their wonderful, dramatic selves," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "She will be greatly missed by all of us."

The Philadelphia Zoo is home to Susie, Laura's half-sister, and 5-year-old Grant's zebras Laverne and Shirley.

A Burchell's zebra is one of four subspecies of Plains zebras, which are considered "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.