Watch CBS News
Crime

Watch Live: DA Larry Krasner to discuss case involving former Philadelphia police officer

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a press conference to discuss the case of former Philadelphia police officer Edsaul Mendoza on Wednesday. Mendoza was held for trial on all charges on Tuesday. 

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a press conference to discuss the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Edsaul Mendoza on Wednesday. 

  • When: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

  • Time: 10 a.m.

  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 8:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.