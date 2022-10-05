Watch Live: DA Larry Krasner to discuss case involving former Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a press conference to discuss the case of former Philadelphia police officer Edsaul Mendoza on Wednesday. Mendoza was held for trial on all charges on Tuesday.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Time: 10 a.m.

