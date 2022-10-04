Watch CBS News
Crime

Judge rules former Philadelphia police officer to be held on all charges in shooting death of Thomas Siderio

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former officer accused of shooting Thomas Siderio held on all charges
Former officer accused of shooting Thomas Siderio held on all charges 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio last March appeared in court Tuesday. A judge ruled Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.

Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio on the 1700 block of Barbara Street after Siderio allegedly shot at Mendoza and three other undercover officers. 

Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 7:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.