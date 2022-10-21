Watch CBS News
Krasner travels to Harrisburg despite hearing being cancelled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was supposed to testify Friday before House Republicans who want to impeach him. However, that hearing was canceled earlier this week. 

Kranser still traveled to Harrisburg Friday.

Krasner said while there is a dramatic rise in homicides in Philadelphia, and that rise is also seen in the counties of those on the committee who are trying to impeach him.

Krasner said Republicans want to impeach him because of his policy disagreements, but he thinks that's inappropriate due to the fact that he was re-elected overwhelmingly. 

House Republicans said they want to see changes in what they call unchecked lawlessness.

