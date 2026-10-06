Larry Krasner expected to announce murder convictions in 2023 fatal beating of toddler
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce murder convictions in a fatal 2023 beating of a toddler on Tuesday afternoon.
Two people were found guilty of third-degree murder in connection with the child's death, according to the District Attorney's office.
Krasner will provide an update on this case at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia and on our YouTube channel.