West Philadelphia detectives searching dumpsters for body of missing 4-year-old Damari Carter: police sources

Authorities searching for body of missing 4-year-old in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Detectives in West Philadelphia are searching dumpsters in the area for the body of a missing 4-year-old, police sources said on Monday.

Police sources said the detectives are working with private contractors that own the dumpsters in West Philly to figure out where the shipments of trash may have ended up in the search for 4-year-old Damari Carter.

Carter's mother, Dominique Bailey, and her boyfriend, Kevin Spencer, were both charged for the death of the 4-year-old over the weekend.

Both Bailey and Spencer were charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses, police said.

Police said the Special Victims Unit received information on Dec. 30 about Carter being missing.

Police said various sources reported Bailey told family members Carter was hit by a car, but investigators found no evidence.

Bailey was later brought in for questioning on Jan. 4 and gave information about her involvement in her son's death. Following the questioning, Spencer was arrested.

The investigation into where Carter's body is located is ongoing.