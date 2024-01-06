West Philadelphia mother, man face charges including murder in death of 4-year-old: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman face multiple charges including murder in their involvement in the death of her 4-year-old child, police said.

Kevin Spencer of West Philadelphia faces charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and more.

Dominique Bailey of West Philadelphia faces charges of murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, abuse of a corpse, and more.

Both Spencer and Bailey face related charges for their involvement in the death of 4-year-old Damari Carter.

Police said the investigation started on Dec. 30, 2023, when the Special Victims Unit received information about a missing child in West Philadelphia. Throughout the investigation, they said various sources reported the child's mom allegedly told family members the child was fatally hit by a car but the assigned investigator found no evidence.

The child's mom, Bailey, was found and brought in for questioning at SVU on Jan. 4. and officials said she gave information on her involvement in the death of Carter on Jan. 5. Officials said a man, later identified as Spencer, was taken into custody and SVU for further investigation during a search when an address was identified afterward of Bailey's questioning.

Police said the whereabouts of Carter's body are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.