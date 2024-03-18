Child's "severely decomposed" body found in a duffel bag in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A child's body was found stuffed inside a duffle bag in Philadelphia's Mantua section, police said Monday.

Crews working at a property on the 600 block of North 38th Street made the discovery just before 10 a.m.

According to police, investigators believe the child was between the ages of 4 and 7 years old, but haven't determined a gender.

Because the remains are "severely decomposed," police said they can't tell if there are any signs of trauma to the body.

This is a developing story. CBS Philadelphia will have more details as new information becomes available.