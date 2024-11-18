Man charged for fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Philadelphia suburb, officials say

Contract between SEPTA, SMART Local 1594 expires at midnight | Digital Brief

A 19-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in Lansdowne, Delaware County, last weekend, officials said on Monday.

Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford wrote on Facebook that 19-year-old Kaiheem Jerelle Williams was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, who was about eight months pregnant. Rutherford said Williams and his girlfriend were living together at the time.

"The arrest of Kaiheem Williams is a testament to the relentless determination of our officers and the CID Detectives," Rutherford said in a statement. "Their hard work has brought us one step closer to justice for the victim and her family."

Update Lansdowne Police Department Date: November 16, 2024 Contact: Chief Ken Rutherford Lansdowne Police... Posted by Chief Ken Rutherford - Lansdowne Police on Monday, November 18, 2024

The fatal shooting happened Friday on the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue in Lansdowne, according to police. The pregnant woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said last week that the woman's baby was delivered at the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Lansdowne Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office investigated the shooting.