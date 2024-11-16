Baby delivered after pregnant woman found shot in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania dies, police say

A baby was able to be delivered after a pregnant woman at an apartment in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania was found with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.

According to Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford, officers responded to an apartment building on the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue Thursday around 7:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

Police said officers first encountered the person who called 911 and then found the eight-month-pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene but took her to the hospital with the hope of saving the unborn child.

Police said the baby was delivered and listed as critical. The person who called 911 was detained, according to police.

The Lansdowne Police Department and detectives with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is urged to contact Sgt. Jon McGowan at (610) 623-0700 or by email at jmcgowan@lansdowneborough.com.