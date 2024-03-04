Jason Kelce recalls meeting his wife Kylie at Buffalo Billiards in Philadelphia Eagles retirement speech

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In his emotional retirement speech on Monday, Jason Kelce thanked plenty of people throughout his 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce went through the highs and lows of his career – from getting drafted, the franchise's first Super Bowl win in the 2017 season and the recent collapse in the 2023 season.

Kelce also spoke about the night his life changed forever: meeting his future wife Kylie Kelce in 2014 following the Eagles' Christmas party.

"I still remember the moment she walked through the door," Jason Kelce said. "The first instance burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her and then she started talking, and I thought, man, 'Is this what love feels like?' She was beautiful and smart and serious and yet playful."

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's family, from left, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, mother, Donna Kelce, father, Ed Kelce, and wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce, listens as Jason Kelce announces his retirement at an NFL football press conference in Philadelphia, Monday, March 4, 2024. Matt Rourke / AP

Jason Kelce first met his future wife, Kylie Kelce, at Buffalo Billiards, a bar in the city's Old City section. Jason Kelce said he went to the bar with his teammates following the Birds' Christmas party in 2014.

Fast forward 10 years later, Jason and Kylie Kelce are married and have three daughters.

Jason Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, said it's no coincidence he had the most success in his career with Kylie Kelce by his side.

"Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," Jason Kelce said. "She's brought the best through me with love, support, honesty, intelligence and of course a swift kick in the [expletive] from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that has given me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

Of course, Jason Kelce didn't tell the full story in his retirement speech.

On an episode of the "New Heights" Podcast with his brother, Travis, Kylie and the Kelce brothers talked about the night at Buffalo Billards in 2014, which ended in former Eagles teammate Beau Allen carrying Jason to his apartment.

"You fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk," Kylie Kelce said on a "New Heights" episode last year. "And then Beau Allen accomplished the most impressive physical feat of his life when he fireman carried Jason back to his apartment."

Regardless of how the first date went, it worked out for Kylie and Jason Kelce.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Buffalo Billiards acknowledged Jason Kelce's comments about the first time meeting Kylie that night in 2014.

"The feeling is mutual," the bar wrote. "Always a class act and a great person. You're always welcome in our doors. Thanks to you (and @kykelce) for everything. Enjoy your retirement, @jason.kelce."