Kaitlin Olson outbids Rob McElhenney on Princess Diana Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob McElhenney has learned who was bidding against him on a Princess Diana-inspired Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce.

It turns out, the bids were coming from inside the McElhenney house. Actor and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-star Kaitlin Olson came clean that she was trying to outbid her husband on the jacket.

The couple, who play Dee and Mac on the long-running FX comedy, joined Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast to chat about the auction that went wrong for Rob - but helped out a good cause.

"I got a text from somebody that I know who said 'I've been the one bidding against you, bozo,'" McElhenney said. "It turns out that I live with this person."

Then Olson entered the frame, to the Kelces' delight.

"Sweet Dee!" Jason Kelce exclaimed, before saying more softly, "Kaitlin!"

Olson's $100,000 bid ended up as the winning one - with all proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation. McElhenney said he stopped his bidding at $62,000, to honor Jason Kelce's No. 62 on the Birds.

The Eagles Autism Foundation confirmed on X that Olson won the jacket. But if you were outbid by the two celebs, you're in luck: another jacket is now up for auction, with bids closing in 15 days.

