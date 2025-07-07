Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry signs 1-year deal to return to Sixers

Kyle Lowry will return to his hometown team for his 20th NBA season. The Sixers have signed the North Philadelphia native to a one-year deal on Monday.

"Kyle's championship experience and Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself. He is a proven floor general with tremendous knowledge of the game that is a resource to everyone in the organization," Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. "It's only fitting that his 20th NBA season will be right here in Philadelphia, the city he calls home."

The 2025-26 season for Lowry, 39, will be his third season in Philadelphia after spending time in the NBA with several teams, including nine years with the Toronto Raptors, where he won an NBA Finals in 2019. He's a six-time All-Star and earned a Third-Team All-NBA selection in the 2015-16 season.

Last season, Lowry only played in 35 games for the Sixers and made 12 starts as he dealt with a hip injury. He averaged 3.9 points, 2.7 assists and shot 33% on 3-pointers.

Lowry will likely not have a big role on the Sixers and serve as a mentor for the team's young backcourt, which includes All-Star Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and rookie VJ Edgecombe as of Monday. The Sixers and restricted free agent Quentin Grimes are expected to come to an agreement for him to return to Philadelphia this offseason.

Before his time in the NBA and at Villanova, Lowry starred at Northeast and Cardinal Dougherty High Schools.