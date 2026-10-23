Philadelphia DA fires back at police commissioner in feud over officer's killing

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner fired back at Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel Friday as a war of words between them over the killing of a police officer escalates.

The feud stems from the 2023 acquittal of Eric Lewis in a homicide case and whether police misconduct contributed to that outcome.

Lewis is now charged with shooting two Philadelphia police officers on Oct. 10. Sgt. Shane Seiber was killed, and officer Hector Rodriguez was seriously wounded.

In 2023, Lewis was found not guilty of murder in a separate road rage case from 2019.

Krasner blames a botched investigation by police and alleged misconduct by a former officer who he said lied about fake tips and a fake suspect in that case. In a press conference Friday, Krasner called out Bethel's "inner circle," claiming some people have been spreading misinformation in the wake of the Oct. 10 shooting.

"The truth is that that acquittal was the direct result of one of the worst investigations that I've seen in nearly 40 years of criminal practice," Krasner said.

But Bethel said Krasner's public criticism of his department was inappropriate while officers' families were grieving.

Bethel also wasn't happy that Krasner aired out his grievances in a video on YouTube.

Bethel voiced his frustration at a news conference Thursday.

"The community was suffering, my officers were suffering, and you stand up, and you talk about something that is unnecessary," Bethel said.

Krasner said his office is considering bringing charges against the former Philadelphia police officer he accuses of sinking the previous homicide case against Lewis.

Asked what charges he plans to bring, Krasner did not offer details but said, "Stay tuned."

Bethel has said that the officer was fired last year.