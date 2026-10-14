Philadelphia police officer killing reignites pain for family of man killed in 2019

The city of Philadelphia continues to mourn one of its protectors. Officer Shane Seiber was shot and killed over the weekend in the line of duty. New details have emerged over the past few days about the suspected shooter Eric Lewis' background.

Lewis was acquitted on a murder charge three years ago. District Attorney Larry Krasner says it was because of a flawed and even corrupt investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Christopher Williams' mother, Darlene Brown, said their family never got justice for his murder in 2019. Brown did not want to go on camera but said she always felt like she didn't have the full story as to why Lewis was found not guilty of her son's murder. When she saw Lewis named as the suspect in the killing of a police officer over the weekend, she said she started screaming and crying.

Brown said her son was shot in August 2019 after honking at a Nissan double-parked on Fallon Street in West Philadelphia. Brown said the woman in Williams' car told her they were going to a fast food restaurant at the time. After Williams honked, a man got out of his car and shot Williams four times, she said. Williams died, and the woman in his car was grazed by a bullet.

Brown said after a 14-month investigation, police arrested and charged Lewis with Williams' murder. Brown said she was confident Lewis would be convicted, but the judge ruled not guilty in 2023.

The family said they've been shocked and confused ever since.

Then, this week in a YouTube video, Krasner said Lewis was acquitted in 2023 because of a flawed investigation by police, including an officer who allegedly provided false information from a made-up source.

The Williams family said they were never told the case was flawed and only found out about that possibility recently from that YouTube video. Brown and her relatives say the fallen officer tragedy has reignited their trauma and desperation for justice.

The police department has not responded to the allegations by the district attorney about police officer misconduct in the Lewis murder trial from 2023.

A statement said they will address the prior investigation at a later time and right now their focus is on honoring the life of fallen officer Shane Seiber.

CBS News Philadelphia asked the DA's office why they didn't charge the officers who allegedly lied about a murder investigation. We're waiting to hear back.