Watch CBS News
Local News

Why an Ernest Hemingway classic went for more than 10 grand

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Kobe Bryant high school book auctioned off for over $10,000
Kobe Bryant high school book auctioned off for over $10,000 00:41

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – Someone just paid more than $10,000 for an old, worn-out copy of Ernest Hemingway's classic The Old Man and the Sea.

The copy was so pricey because it once belonged to the great Kobe Bryant.

The copy doesn't look like much on the outside but the inside reveals it once belonged to Bryant when he was a junior at Lower Merion High School. He signed the book in 1994.

It looks like Bryant even had a professional athlete's signature then.

The final price for this piece of Bryant memorabilia was $10,500!

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.