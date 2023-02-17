Why an Ernest Hemingway classic went for more than 10 grand

Kobe Bryant high school book auctioned off for over $10,000

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – Someone just paid more than $10,000 for an old, worn-out copy of Ernest Hemingway's classic The Old Man and the Sea.

The copy was so pricey because it once belonged to the great Kobe Bryant.

The copy doesn't look like much on the outside but the inside reveals it once belonged to Bryant when he was a junior at Lower Merion High School. He signed the book in 1994.

It looks like Bryant even had a professional athlete's signature then.

The final price for this piece of Bryant memorabilia was $10,500!