One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.

Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area.

"It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I really know my position, I really know the game of football."

Kion Wright is a baaaaaad man.

The defensive end and linebacker from Cheltenham High School is one of the highest recruited players in the area. He already has 21 Division I offers.

Kion gives a lot of credit to his defensive line coach who also goes by another title.

Mom.

"I try to still maintain that mother-son relationship off the field," Star Wright said. "On the field, it's just strictly field. There's really no motherly love on the field."

Star Wright has been a coach at Cheltenham High School for two years. She also plays linebacker in a women's professional football league for a team she owns, the Philadelphia Phantoms.

Kion says coach tells it like it is.

"It's always constructive. If I did something wrong, I did something wrong. I'm always looking to better up my game," Kion said. "So if she sees something that I did wrong and I can get better the next play, then I just listen to what she has to say."

So while Star can help Kion on the field, together they're facing a new challenge off it -- college recruitment.

"I wish someone would have prepared me for the whole recruitment shenanigan thing but they didn't," she said. "We do get a lot of calls and direct messages on social media and things like that. The decision is tough. It's not that these schools calling or contacting us is tough, that's what we want. The hard part is the decision."

"It's stressful at the times because, where am I going to go, where do I want to live at, how far do I want to go from home, living situations, where do I want to live at for the next four or five years of my life," Kion said, "But at the same time, I should be grateful for that opportunity. I should be blessed. That's a blessing."

Kion will be in action Friday night when Cheltenham faces Perkiomen Valley.