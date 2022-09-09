Watch CBS News
Sports

One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles

By Donald Bell

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cheltenham High School defensive end is one of the highly recruited players in our area
Cheltenham High School defensive end is one of the highly recruited players in our area 03:14

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.

Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area.

"It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I really know my position, I really know the game of football."

Kion Wright is a baaaaaad man.

The defensive end and linebacker from Cheltenham High School is one of the highest recruited players in the area. He already has 21 Division I offers.

Kion gives a lot of credit to his defensive line coach who also goes by another title.

Mom.

"I try to still maintain that mother-son relationship off the field," Star Wright said. "On the field, it's just strictly field. There's really no motherly love on the field."

Star Wright has been a coach at Cheltenham High School for two years. She also plays linebacker in a women's professional football league for a team she owns, the Philadelphia Phantoms.

Kion says coach tells it like it is.

"It's always constructive. If I did something wrong, I did something wrong. I'm always looking to better up my game," Kion said. "So if she sees something that I did wrong and I can get better the next play, then I just listen to what she has to say."

So while Star can help Kion on the field, together they're facing a new challenge off it -- college recruitment.

"I wish someone would have prepared me for the whole recruitment shenanigan thing but they didn't," she said. "We do get a lot of calls and direct messages on social media and things like that. The decision is tough. It's not that these schools calling or contacting us is tough, that's what we want. The hard part is the decision."

"It's stressful at the times because, where am I going to go, where do I want to live at, how far do I want to go from home, living situations, where do I want to live at for the next four or five years of my life," Kion said, "But at the same time, I should be grateful for that opportunity. I should be blessed. That's a blessing."

Kion will be in action Friday night when Cheltenham faces Perkiomen Valley.

Donald Bell
Donald_Bell.jpg

Donald Bell has spent more than five years as a CNET senior editor, reviewing everything from MP3 players to the first three generations of the Apple iPad. He currently devotes his time to producing How To content for CNET, as well as weekly episodes of CNET's Top 5 video series.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.