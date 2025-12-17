Shooter in 2023 mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood pleads guilty

The man who shot and killed five people and wounded three others in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia in 2023 has pleaded guilty.

Kimbrady Carriker, 43, was accused of killing a man inside a home before he started shooting people on the street near 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

As part of the plea deal, Carriker was sentenced to 37.5 to 75 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to 12 charges including third-degree murder, attempted murder and firearms offenses.

The shooting on July 3, 2023, killed 15-year-old Daujan Brown, 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr. and 59-year-old Ralph Moralis.

Police said at the time that Carriker was found with an AR-style rifle, a 9mm handgun, a bulletproof vest that held multiple magazines and a police scanner.