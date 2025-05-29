Kevin Hart stars in new comedy "72 Hours." Here's a chance to be an extra in the movie.

Philly's own Kevin Hart is working on his latest movie in New Jersey, and you have a chance to be an extra in the film.

Hart is starring in a comedy called "72 Hours." It's about a wild bachelor party that Hart joins after he's inadvertently added to a group text.

A casting agency is seeking individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 for scenes. Grant Wilfley Casting's Facebook page posted three castings for the film. One post has a casting for a photo double of a principal actor. Another post is for nightclub-goers and yacht party-goers.

They haven't announced the exact location yet. However, the tentative dates for filming are June 24-26 and July 14-18.

The film is written by Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, with Saturday Night Live breakout star Marcello Hernández as the groom's best man, according to Tudum by Netflix.

Hart completed his 2024 stand-up comedy tour "Acting My Age" with a homecoming stop at The Met.

Hart recently spoke with CBS News Philadelphia's Ukee Washington about his new animated original series "Lil Kev," inspired by his childhood in North Philly.

"I love you saying 'love letter.' It's something I have not used, and I'll start using it. It's exactly what it is. It's flipping the narrative attached to the 'hood,' and for me, the hood was everything," Hart said.