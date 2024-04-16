Kevin Hart to complete his 2024 "Acting My Age" tour with a homecoming stop in Philadelphia this December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kevin Hart will complete his 2024 "Acting My Age" stand-up comedy tour in his hometown Philadelphia with a homecoming stop on Dec. 4 at The Met Philadelphia.

The tour kicks off in June in Westbury, New York, and includes more than 20 shows across the U.S.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but there will be a presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. For selected dates, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available, according to the release.

The release says the event is a phone-free experience, meaning phones are not allowed in the event. Phones will be put in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the show, according to the announcement. Guests will have access to their phones and can use them throughout the event at the designated Phone Use areas at The Met Philadelphia, but phones will be resecured in the Yondr pouches before going back into the event.

Security will escort guests out of the venue if they are seen using their phones or other devices during the show.

Here are the 2024 tour dates:

June 29 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair - 2 SHOWS^

June 30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^

July 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Las Vegas

July 13 – Edmonton, AB – Kinsmen Park

July 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Las Vegas

July 18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 20 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid-Hudson Civic Center

Aug. 3 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

Aug. 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Aug. 24 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Aug. 25 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium^*

Sept. 13 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Oct. 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 18 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust Theatre

Oct. 25 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Nov. 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 15 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre

Dec. 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

^On sale now

"'Acting My Age' is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Hart said in the release.