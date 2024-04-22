Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to provide update on arrest warrant for Rep. Kevin Boyle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide an update on the arrest warrant issued for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle on Monday.

The briefing will happen at around 4:45 p.m. at Krasner's office in Philadelphia and can be watched in the player above.

Last week, Philadelphia police issued an arrest warrant for Boyle for violating a protection from abuse order. Sources said Boyle texted his estranged wife, which is a violation of that order. Boyle has yet to turn himself in to law enforcement.

Boyle was arrested and charged in 2021 for harassment and violating a protection order filed by his estranged wife. At the time, his attorney called it a domestic issue.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania District 172, which covers parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philadelphia. He has represented the district since 2011 and is currently seeking his eighth term.



Kevin Boyle's brother, Brendan, a Congressmember who represents Pennsylvania's Second District, said his brother's struggle with mental illness has been a nightmare for their family.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.