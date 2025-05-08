Watch CBS News
Person fatally stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A person was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon, police said. 

The stabbing happened near the Tioga SEPTA station on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the person was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.

A motive for the stabbing isn't known. So far, no arrests have been made, police said. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 

