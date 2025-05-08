Person fatally stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say

A person was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The stabbing happened near the Tioga SEPTA station on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to police.

Police said the person was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.

A motive for the stabbing isn't known. So far, no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.